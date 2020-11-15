Carol Ann Stauffer, 72, of East Earl, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. She was the wife of Edwin W. Stauffer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Luke M. and Thelma A. Lehman Sensenig.
Carol was a graduate of Palmyra High School and had worked for many years as a secretary for Weaver Construction. She was a member of the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community. Her interests included scrapbooking, crafts, and genealogy research with contributions to several family history books. Carol enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and soaking up the sun whether on a beach or the back porch.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Glenn E. husband of Sharon King Stauffer of New Holland, and Loren A. husband of Connie Zeiset Stauffer of Narvon; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Helen wife of Doug Zimmerman of Marietta, and Nancy wife of Andy Yehl of Elizabethtown; and a brother, Harold Sensenig of Hummelstown. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Jean Stauffer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 22nd at 2:00 P.M. at the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA The family will greet friends following the service. Interment in the Goodville Mennonite Church Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory may be made to We Help Children, 2894 Oak Lane, Morgantown, PA 19543, or wehelpchildren.org/donate, To send an online condolence to the family visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA