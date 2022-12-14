Carol Ann Scherer, 74 years old of Quarryville, PA passed away on December 11th, 2022.
Carol Ann is survived by three children: James Meadows (Diane), Adrienne Macker (Steven), Larry Scherer. She is also survived by two siblings: James C. Moores (Marcia) and Theresa Bujnowski, as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566 at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 17th 2022.
May she rest in peace.
