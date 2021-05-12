Carol Ann Musser, 76, now rests in peace after passing away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Nanticoke, PA, Carol was the daughter of the late Stanley and Norma (Mataleski) Wisniewski and the wife of Theodore R. Musser with whom she was married for 59 years.
She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1962. Carol met and fell in love with Theodore at a summer Buchanan Park Dance where his band was playing. They danced to "Sleep Walk" that became "their song". She would later play in their bands "Carol and the Darin's", "Area Code 717" and "The Flames" as music tied them together all through their life. She graduated from Empire Beauty School and worked as a Beautician all around Lancaster. She was an entrepreneur, owning a tanning business called Tanfastic.
Carol loved cats and dogs and shared her gift as an artist to many friends. She loved camping and brought joy to all who experienced it with her. Carol owned a motorcycle and enjoyed riding it on and off road.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by a daughter, Sharon, wife of Arthur Moshos and a son, Marty Musser, both of Lancaster, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her sister, Cookie Faust, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brother, Buzzie Wisniewski.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carol's Funeral Service at Historic Fred F. Groff, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lancaster.
Please visit Carol's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com and be comforted to know that she will be missed by family, friends and cats, until we "Sleep Walk" again.
