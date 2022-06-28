There is a precise moment, early in the morning, when the light of day shines on the ground. It was always at that time when our blue-eyed angel would rise to do her work. It could be doting on her husband, eight children, and 26 grandchildren. It could be rescuing, caring for, and mentoring hundreds of children in the community. It could be beautifying weddings with her handmade flower bouquets, writing, and taking pictures for the local newspaper, and then slinging newspapers onto every porch in town. It could be volunteering at every one of her children's schools, catering thousands of events, or trying her hardest to be the most talkative person in the area. Whatever it was, you could count on the fact that you would never see any grass growing under Carol Stark's feet. And that's exactly how she would like to be remembered.
Carol Ann (Mowers) Stark was born on Jan. 5, 1944, and raised on a small farm in Jefferson, N.Y. She was a whirlwind of a human being from the very beginning. She lived with her loving parents, Fred and Olga, and her siblings, Olga, Beatrice, Bunny (Fred), and Donnie. She owned cows, threw hay bales, rode horses, and out-arm wrestled nearly every boy in town. She wasn't fancy, but she didn't need to be, because her life was rich and full in the Catskill mountains. She graduated from Jefferson Central School and soon after, met and fell in love with the "city boy" from New Jersey, John Stark.
Now, John Stark deserves some recognition here because there weren't too many people who could stop Carol in her tracks. But he did, and within three months they were on their way to the local church to cement a marriage that gave them 58 years of wedded bliss with the kind of love that people dream about. Thankfully, a lot of that love poured into every other part of Carol's life, and if you ever met her, you got a great, big heaping dose of it.
There wasn't a person in the world who Carol met that was deprived of the compassion and unwavering selflessness she exhibited every single day. The list of people whose lives were touched and drastically altered for the better is endless. No one was like her, and if you did know her, you're probably counting yourself as lucky. Maybe even a bit blessed.
Carol dedicated her life to those in need. From the neighbors looking for a babysitter to the local youth who needed a helping hand to the young adults who were short of food and a safe home, she was there with a kiss on the forehead and a solution to their troubles. To say she saved lives and impacted generations of families isn't an understatement. It's what she did, and boy, did she do it well. Carol has repeatedly been recognized at the local, state, and national levels, and had the incredible opportunity to be televised worldwide on Mike Rowe's Facebook program, "Returning the Favor." Her accolades include multiple community service awards, several Service to Mankind awards, and the prestigious, nationally ranked Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service.
As the best wife and mother anyone could ever want, our hearts are completely shattered and broken right now. Of course, we would do anything to bring her back, but it's time for her to move on and maybe shake things up a little bit in Heaven. At the age of 78, on June 25, 2022, Carol peacefully passed away in the presence of her forever-adoring husband; devoted children, Tricia, Eric, Donna, Karl, Diana, Kyle, Kurt, Katharine, and their spouses; and her greatest joy of all 26 endearing grandchildren.
Although she leaves behind an ocean of tears, Carol's legacy of light, hope, love, and second chances will live on forever. June 25th will always be a date that is seared into our hearts, but we won't let it fester into something that doesn't represent our beautiful angel. Carol, Mom, Mom-Mom, and the Crazy Lady of Akron is simply too good of a person for that to occur.
A viewing will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM, at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens. An additional viewing will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, from 11 AM to 12 PM, at the church, with her funeral service at 12 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Carol's family kindly requests donations to be made to The Carol Stark Foundation, c/o ENB Money Management Group, PO Box 238, Ephrata, PA 17522 or www.thecarolstarkfoundation.com
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.