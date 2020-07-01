Carol A. (Wagner) Horn, 77, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the only daughter of the late William and Harriet Wagner, and the widow of the late Benjamin F. Horn III.
Carol graduated from Penn Manor High School and worked for the Lancaster County Courthouse from which she retired. She was an active member of Church of the Apostles UCC
Carol will be remembered as an avid animal lover owning many cats during her lifetime. She would feed any animal that came to her door-wild geese, bunnies and stray cats to name a few.
Carol is survived by cousins, Robert Saylor, Barbara Saylor, Timothy Saylor, Kay Caruso, Merry Phillips, Janet Quinlan, Bruce Ladley, Linda Brubaker.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Burial Park on Thursday, July 2nd at 1:00 PM. In Carol's name, contributions may be sent to the Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
