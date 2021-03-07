Carol A. Strausser, 79, of Maytown quietly passed away at home on March 1, 2021, with her husband, John Brown, by her side. They celebrated 42 years of marriage in July 2020.
Carol spent her early childhood in Berks County. She moved to Lancaster County as a teenager and graduated from Pequea Valley, class of 1959. She enjoyed her 42-year career at Franklin & Marshall College as the Academic Coordinator for the Chemistry Department. Carol liked graphic design and designed booklets, newsletters and web sites for the Chemistry Department and several other organizations. She worked with her husband in his graphics business. Carol was an athlete who was proud of running two marathons and several half-marathons. She was an avid tennis player looking forward to spring weather so she could play outdoors again. Carol loved to travel, especially to the national parks in the western United States. Another trip to Europe was being planned.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Beatrice (Wolf) Strausser. She is survived by sisters, Joan "Chickie" Beaver, Wyomissing, and Linda DeFrancesco, Lancaster, and brother, Jan Strausser and his wife Jo, Jim Thorpe. She also is survived by six nieces and nephews and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when all who attend can safely hug one another. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the cancer research charity of your choice. To send an on-line condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com