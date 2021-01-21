Carol A. Sponar, 73, of Columbia passed away on January 19th, 2021. She was born in San Francisco, CA to the late John T. and Margaret Sheehy Sponar and lived most of her life in Columbia. Carol worked and volunteered as a nurse's aide at Fairview Manor, Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, and St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Carol leaves behind her sister, Rosemary Weidman of Clay Township; her sister-in-law, Hazel Sponar of York; her nephews, Jon and Justin Sponar; grandniece, Emily Sponar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Sponar.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22nd, 2021 at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Columbia. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Trinity Catholic church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville