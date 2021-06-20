Carol A. Perry, 77, of Millersville, met her Lord and Savior face to face on June 15, 2021.
Born in Quantico, VA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer F. Coffey and Dorothy E. Pfautz Coffey.
She was the wife of David M. Perry, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. She was a graduate of Manheim Township High School.
Early in her career, Carol worked at LGH as an Operating Room Technician. Carol had most recently worked as an insurance agent for AFLAC for 21 years, retiring in 2006. She received recognition into the president's club with AFLAC, a very notable achievement. After retirement, she volunteered her time at Ooh La La Consignment Boutique owned by her daughter Jennifer and at Lancaster General Hospital.
Carol was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Millersville, where she also volunteered her time. She had a love for painting, taking long walks, shopping, spending time with the grandkids and caring for her cats.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Kneisley fiancée of Thomas Beecher of Millersville, son Matthew Kneisley married to Kerri of Manheim, and daughter Amy married to Ron Dieter of Conestoga; stepson Jeffrey Perry companion of Kimberly Stephens of Manor Twp, stepdaughter Felicia Bonawitz married to Cleve of Carlisle, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 3 nieces. She joins in eternal life with her brother, Michael L. Coffey, and twin sister, Phyllis E. Weidman.
Carol was a devoted wife, an incredible mother, a loving grandmother, and most of all, an amazing person who will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. She leaves us all with many memories.
Services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Contributions in Carol's name can be given to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
