Carol A. Myers, 68, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Saturday, September 25, 1954 in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late Ray H. and Betty M. (Saintz) Myers.
A 1972 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, Carol was employed by Masonic Village for over 30 years in the Laundry Department. She was a life-long member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. She loved animals, especially her dogs who were her children. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and cards. Carol will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are two cousins, with whom she was very close: Nancy Rowell (Harold Asper) of Landisville and Tracy Bailey (Greg) of Mount Joy; an uncle Charles Saintz of Bellevue, NE and an aunt Betty Saintz of Cleveland, OH.
Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
