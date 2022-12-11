Carol A. Martin, 74, of East Earl, died at her home on December 8, 2022. She was born in Reading to Arlene (Degler) Rickenbach and the late Earl Rickenbach.
She graduated from Hamburg Area H. S. in 1965 and the Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. Carol worked for 26 years at Reading Hospital as a med-surg nurse and for 15 years at Berks Eye Physicians and Surgeons as an ophthalmic technician.
She married Richard B. Martin on June 16, 1972. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Surviving is a daughter Jennifer Martin Matesig of East Earl, granddaughter Samantha and Sofia Matesig, mother Arlene, sisters Kay and Susan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol enjoyed cruising, knitting, charity Bingos, gardening, and sports.
I lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Services to be determined by the family. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
