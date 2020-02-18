Carol A. Kilmer, formerly of Richland, PA, died peacefully at her brother's home in Sparta, WI, on Monday, February 17, 2020, after bravely battling cancer for 17 months.
Born in Lebanon Co. on December 21, 1958, Carol was the daughter of the late Phares E. and Mabel B. Kilmer. She did secretarial work at Rigidply Rafters and Dutch-Way Farm Market, taught school for several years, and most recently she was a cashier at Sharp Shopper in Ephrata. She was a member of the Richland Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her brothers Gerald L. husband of Marian Kilmer of Hayward, WI, and Glenn E. husband of Loretta Kilmer of Sparta, WI; nieces & nephews Loren Kilmer, Audrey Miller, Debra Hershey, all of Hayward, WI, Lynette Coutain of Stone Lake, WI, Joseph Kilmer of University City, MO, Sheldon Kilmer of Terre Hill, PA, Sheila Graber of Rockland, WI, Justin Kilmer of St. Paul, MN, Jared Kilmer of Sparta, WI, Jaden Kilmer of Minsk, Poland, and Brenden Kilmer of Darjeeling, India; and long-time friend Reba Sauder, who resided with her.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Richland Mennonite Church, 399 N. Race St., Richland. A viewing will be held at the church from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery on Saturday.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
