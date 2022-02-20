Carol A. (Jenkins) Kramer, 86, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022. She and her husband, Richard E. (Dick) Kramer, Jr., met at and graduated from Juniata College in 1957 and were married 63 years. They resided at Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA, since November 1995.
She was born in York, PA, to the late Rev. Jesse O. and Thelma E. (Hoover) Jenkins. Carol taught elementary education in York, York County, and suburban Philadelphia. She also worked as a receptionist in various professional offices as their family accompanied Dick during his career with General Electric. She was a children's choir director and accompanist, taught children's church school classes, was a deacon, an usher, an under shepherd and a church secretary and served on several committees in the various churches they attended along the way. She was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren. She and Dick were involved in many ways with their children's education during their elementary school years. She volunteered at the Lancaster Day Care Center and also served on its board when they moved to Lancaster. She loved being a homemaker, mother and grandmother, enjoyed entertaining family and friends and especially taking photographs, as evidenced by the walls of family photographs and portraits in their home along with the many albums available for viewing. She was known affectionately by her family and close friends as the "photo phanatic."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Laurie K. married to Stephen Wallace and Leslie K. married to Mark Rickerson, and two granddaughters, Elizabeth A. and Alison G. Wallace. For over 33 years since 1988, she and Dick have been surrogate parents to two nieces, Jessica P. married to Andrew Brennecke and Angela M. married to Erik Olsen and surrogate grandparents to their combined seven children. She is also survived by one sister, Sally E., married to Bob Bingaman of Lititz, nephew Todd A. Strickler and niece Melissa A. Jenkins. She was predeceased by a sister, Susan E. Jenkins of York in 2018, and a brother, David L. Jenkins of Lansdale in 2021.
When she and Dick moved to Lancaster many years ago, they had no idea what was in store for them medically. However, they learned very quickly that the medical professionals of Lancaster provided superior expertise for the many challenges that came their way. They want to express their sincere appreciation to any and all who touched their lives during this period of time (you know who you are) and shared the special care they needed on their earthly journey. The family wishes to especially thank Hospice and Community Care for the kind, considerate and compassionate care they provided during the most recent past. Blessings to you all!
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held in the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA, at 10 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 with the Rev. Dr. J. Calvin Wenger, former Pastor of Caregiving, Lancaster Church of the Brethren, officiating, assisted by Rev. Dr. Guy E. Wampler, retired Pastor, Lancaster Church of the Brethren. The family will greet friends from 9 AM until the time of the Memorial Service. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Memorial gifts may be made to Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
