Carol A. Harner, 74, of Intercourse, Lancaster County, formerly of Shillington, passed away April 20, 2023 at Penn State Health Hershey, where she was a patient.
Born in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late George Albert and Helen E. (Brandaur) Evans. She was the wife of the late George E. Harner, who passed away Dec. 25, 2016. They celebrated 48 years of marriage prior to his passing.
Carol was a CAN for the former Wyomissing Lodge and at Phoebe-Berks, Wernersville, retiring in 2014.
She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Hyde Park, the Kenhorst and Lincoln Park Fire Co. social quarters, and served as Director of Women at the Exeter Ambulance from the mid 1970's to the early 1980's. Carol taught CPR for the Red Cross. She loved hockey, especially the Reading Royals where she was a season ticket holder and a member of their booster club. She also loved her grand puppy and grand kitty cat.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Lori L. Harner fiancée of Michael N. Geib, Intercourse, her brother, George Evans, Sr., Birdsboro, her sister, Betty Miller, Harrisburg, and her grand puppy Peanut and grand cat Harley. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Yvonne Ravel.
Viewing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Her funeral service officiated by Rev. Richard Nelson, her pastor, will begin at 8:00 PM. Entombment in Gethsemane Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Flowers are welcome, or contributions in Carol's memory may be sent to Gordonville Fire & EMS, 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville, PA17529. www.kleefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »