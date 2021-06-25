Carol A. Greenawalt, 75, of Rheems, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday evening, June 23, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late H. Alvin and Emma G. Bradley Risser. She was the wife of the late J. Albert Greenawalt for 52 years prior to his passing in 2017.
Carol was a faithful member of Faith Bible Church in Rheems where she provided care for children in the church nursery. Prior to retiring in 2005, she was employed for 23 years in the laundry department at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. In addition to sewing and reading, she enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, and entertaining friends.
She is survived by three children, Rachel L., wife of Maynard Keller, of Roanoke, VA, Roger L., husband of Montse Estrada Greenawalt, of Rheems, and Sara L., wife of Guy Messer, of Wellborn, FL; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; another great-granddaughter due in September; and three siblings, James, husband of Linda Risser, of St. Charles, MN, Mary Lou, wife of Win Randler, of Elizabethtown, and Kathy, wife of Vince Sensenig, of Kinzers. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Creech, and two brothers, Alvin B. "Junie" Risser and Kenneth Risser.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3:00pm at Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Interment will follow in West Green Tree Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday from 2:00pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Servant's Heart Camp, 422 Servant's Heart Drive, Ramey, PA 16671 or to Faith Bible Church. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Sunday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.