Carol A. "Grammy" Geyer, 76, of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home. She was the beloved wife of John H. Geyer, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of O. Pearl Heisler, of New Providence, and the late Charles Enos Heisler, Sr.
Carol was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1964. Over the years she performed secretarial work for Cable Associates (currently Comcast) and Ross Feed & Grain.
Family was of utmost importance to Carol. She also loved to care for children in her home and was affectionately called "Grammy" by many. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed reading, especially mystery novels.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a daughter, Jodi Geyer, of New Providence; grandchildren, Mikayla Geyer and Stephanie Geyer; step-grandchildren Krystal Seats and Ashley DeFranco; a brother, Richard L. Heisler, companion of Chris Campbell, of Lancaster; and a sister-in-law, Verna Heisler, of Oxford. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, John Geyer, Jr., a brother, Charles E. Heisler, Jr., and a sister, Susan E. Gibson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the funeral home from 1 p.m. 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol's memory to The Salvation Army of Lancaster PA at pa.salvationarmy.org/lancaster-pa or to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
