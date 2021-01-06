Carol A. Demmy "Beloved Mother and Grandmother"

Carol A. Demmy, 82, of Ulysses, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport, after a long illness.
Born on Friday, September 30, 1938 in Lancaster, she was a daughter of Harvey and Eva Stermer Weaver. In 1986 she married Clarence Eugene Demmy, who passed away on February 25, 2000.
Carol graduated from school in Elsonville, PA. Carol and her family were farmers. She loved to walk on the beach, go to yard sales and flea markets, and tend to her flower garden. Her greatest love was the time she spent with her beloved family.
Surviving are a son, Timothy R. "Tim" (Collene) Flory of Ulysses; three granddaughters, Jessica P. (Scott) Cizek of Germania, Cree S. (Jeremy) Buck of Philadelphia, and Crystal M. Cherwinski of Blossburg; a grandson, Anthony C. (Allison) Smith of Ulysses; ten great-grandchildren, Sophia Cizek, Tanner Cizek, Jordan Krayvo, Hailee Krayvo, Savannah Stueber, Brooklynn House, Ethan Cherwinski, Harmonee Cherwinski, Maddison Smith, and Emmi Smith; a brother, Ronnie Weaver of Manheim; a sister, Nina Nelson of Salunga; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Carol was predeceased by a son, Thomas Robert Flory; eight brothers; and five sisters.
In keeping with Carol's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, on a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gale Hose Ambulance Association, 2 Union Street, Galeton, PA 16922.
Carol's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
