Carol A. Carr, 83, of Willow Street, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 2, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Irene M. (Ward) Bailey. She was married to the late Harvey Carr who passed away in 2001.
Carol was a graduate of Chichester High School and had owned Carr’s Market in Mechanic Grove from 1976-1986. She had also worked at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Carol loved to knit, crochet, study her Bible and do word puzzles. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her children, Samuel Carr of Chester County; and Patricia Plastino with whom she resided. Also surviving are 2 grandsons, William Gibson, III (Brittney) and Samuel Gibson (Brandi); five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Hope Bush and Pamela Taylor. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Plastino.
Carol’s funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a viewing from 9-10 a.m. Private interment will follow in the Lawn Croft Cemetery in Linwood. Online guestbook at:
