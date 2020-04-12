Carmine J. Taglieri

Carmine "Coach" "Tag" Taglieri, 86, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at St. Anne's Retirement Community on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Carmine was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Cesare and Adelina (Eramo) Taglieri. He was the beloved husband to Elizabeth (Ackerman) Taglieri for over 61 years.
Dad, Grandpa, Brother will be lovingly missed by his children: Eugene Taglieri of Millersville, Maria Hayes (Herb) of Elizabethtown, Paula Riola (Larry) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Patrice Mull (Mark) of Ephrata, Harriet Wenner (Tony) of Lancaster and Katrina Krady (Brian) of Lancaster; his 7 grandchildren: Hannah, Sarah, Eliza, Theresa, Natalie, Gregory and Philip; his siblings: Dena Shapella of Morrestown, NJ, Lena Sokola (Ray) of Wilmington, DE, Mary Bowers of Sound Bound Brook, NJ, Anna Taglieri of Freeport, NY, Barbara Roesch (George) of Reston, VA, Julius Taglieri (Sandy) of Birdsboro, PA, and Dr. Larry Ackerman (Pat) Andrews, NC. He was preceded in death by a son, Philip Taglieri and his siblings: Dora Michel and Dante Taglieri. Uncle Carmine will also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews.
Carmine served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a Corporal in the Korean Conflict from 1954-1955. He was stationed in South Korea as a Medical Tech.
Carmine graduated from King's College in Wilkes Barre, PA in 1959 with a degree in Economics. He later studied at Villanova, Seton Hill, Millersville College and West Chester College. Carmine taught at Lancaster Catholic High School for over 36 years. He served as the Athletic Director for 25 years. Tag coached football, track, basketball, and oversaw some of the greatest sporting achievements in LCHS history. He truly bled Purple and Gold.
For over 40 years, Coach was a PIAA official for football, basketball, softball, swimming, track and field. He was also an ASA Umpire and a MPFLA referee. Tag was active in the Quarterback Club.
Carmine was a founding parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and a very devout Catholic. Tag was a charter member of the Serra Club of Lancaster, was associate Captain and second in command of the Malvern Palm Sunday Retreat Group since 1960, a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus Santa Maria Assembly and an active member of Lancaster Council #867 of the Knights of Columbus.
Carmine was an active member and volunteer in many community organizations including: American Legion Post 34, VFW Post 7294 of Millersville, the former Italian American Citizens Club, the Yankee Club of York, Commercial Traveler's Association, Hubley Social Club and Rainmakers Assoc. Lodge #203. Tag's last volunteering adventure of 20 plus years involved delivering donated food from local stores to many nonprofit organizations around Lancaster City. Giving back was a true passion of his.
Interment will be private at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512, Lancaster Catholic High School Scholarship Fund, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
A Mass of Remembrance will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. A lunch and celebration will follow after mass.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »