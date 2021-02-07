Carmen Rosie Perez, 58, Lancaster, died on January 31, 2021 at her home. She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Gloria Perez.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1983. She previously worked at C&D Battery in Leola. She loved gardening, hair styling, and fashion.
Survived by a son, Candido J. Gonzalez II, (Melissa Pacheco), Lancaster, partner of 33 years, Karen Branche, Lancaster, two daughters, Nicole Taylor (Jabron), Veronica Joseph (Wilkins, Sr.) both of Lancaster, two sisters, Janet Perez, of NY, Marie Williams, Lancaster, one brother, George Perez aka Papo, an uncle who was a father figure, Roberto Perez, six grandchildren, Candido Gonzalez III, aka Pookie, Jontae, Nylin, and Justus Gonzalez, Ajaysia Falcon, and Wilkins Joseph, Jr. and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a brother Basilio Perez.
