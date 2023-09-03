Carmen M. Redcay, 30, of Denver, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 25, 2023. Born in Ephrata, Carmen was the daughter of Mervin E. Redcay, Sr., Kathy M. Swanson, and Christine Redcay.
Carmen attended Cocalico High School, completed her GED and enjoyed working in retail job roles. Her outgoing personality was perfect for the retail jobs she held at Dunkin Donuts in Ephrata, Burger King on Lincoln Hwy, and Walmart. She also worked at the Comfort Inn in New Holland and detailing at the Manheim Auto Auction. Carmen loved spending time with her family and cherished all the special moments shared with her daughter. She was fun and personable, enjoyed thrilling motorcycle rides, and relaxed by doodling with online adult coloring projects. She was friendly, made friends easily, and knew a lot of people. She had a heart of gold; beautiful inside and out. Her fun spirit and bright smile will forever be missed.
In addition to her parents, Carmen is survived by her daughter, Skylar Ranee Ramos; seven siblings, Gladys Feaganes, Michael Mast, Mervin Redcay, Jr., Curtis Redcay, Brandon Martin, Jessica Martin, and Christopher Martin; two grandmothers, Stella Stengel and Paula Spangler. Carmen was predeceased by two infant brothers Zachary Dulaney and Conner Redcay; grandfathers, Clarence Redcay and Donald Steinmetz; and grandparents, Arnold Wentzel Sr. and Linda Clippinger.
Services will be held on Tues., Sept. 5th at the Hahnstown United Zion Church, 900 Glenwood Dr., Ephrata Township, PA 17522. A Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to www.gofundme.com/f/carmen-marie-redcay or PA Adult & Teen Challenge, Long-term Women's Program, 33 Teen Challenge Rd., Rehrersburg, PA 19550.
Arrangements by Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, www.gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.