Carmen Lucille Funk, 86, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Marie (Witmer) Fogie. Carmen was the wife of the late Robert H. Funk who passed away in 1993.
Carmen was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1951. She retired from the former AMP, Inc. Carmen was a member of Marietta Community Chapel. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed playing Bingo.
She is survived by four children, Robert M. Funk of Ephrata, Gerald A. Funk, husband of Coleen of Manheim, Lisa M Anderson of Mount Joy, and Randall L. Funk, husband of Angela of Denver; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Donald Fogie; and a sister, Dorothy Sload.
A funeral service honoring Carmen’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery. Formal dress in not required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com