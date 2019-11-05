Carmen L. Santiago – Mangual, 61, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on November 2, 2019. Born in Salinas, PR, she was the daughter of the late Alejandro Mangual and Alejandrina Figueroa and the wife of Jose Santiago. She is survived by her children, Joselyn and Josue Santiago, and Simba.
A viewing will be held Thursday November 7, 2019 from 7:00-9:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA. A Prayer Service will take place Thursday starting at 7:30pm. A Funeral Service will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Iglesia Evangelica El Buen Pastor at 645 Harrison St. Lancaster. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. For more information and online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com