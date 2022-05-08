Carmen L. Lopez Tirado, 77, formerly of Lancaster, passed away May 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Hephzibah, Georgia. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Rafael and Felicita (Candelaria) Llanes. She was the devoted wife of Catalino Tirado for over 50 years, until his passing in 2014.
She was a lifelong Catholic and was cherished by all who knew her. She enjoyed fishing, tending to her vegetable garden, doing word search puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
She will be sorely missed by her children: Marilyn, wife of Jacob Rivera of Georgia, Eliud Tirado of Lancaster, Elizabeth Tirado of Georgia, Edwin Tirado and Dennis Tirado, both of Lancaster; siblings, Luis Lopez and Migdalia Llanes, both of Puerto Rico, as well as 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
