Carmen Flores De Leon, 95, passed away at her Lancaster home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was born in Patillas, Puerto Rico on June 29, 1928, daughter of the late Pedro De Leon and Elueteria Montes.
Carmen was one of 18 children. Including Carmen, 6 children survived. The other children passed away during the Spanish flu in the early 1900's. Her surviving siblings were Andres, Alejandro, Antonio, Concepcion, and Hela.
She married Eladio Flores. They moved to Pennsylvania. This family was known to be one of the first Hispanic families in Lititz, PA. Eladio passed away on May 3, 2002.
Carmen's children include Rosa Maria Montañez (deceased), Israel Flores, Antonio Flores, Andres Flores, Edwardo Flores, Iris Flores (deceased), Miguel Flores, Gerald Flores, and Daniel Flores (deceased). She had 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was a very strong, hardworking, Christian women. She belonged to San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. She worked at R.W. Sauder, Inc. in Lititz, PA. for many years. In addition to working outside the house, Carmen took care of her nine children and her husband at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial with The Rev. Luis R. Rodriguez as Celebrant will take place 11:30 AM Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the church. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
To sendonlinecondolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »