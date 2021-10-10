Carmen E. Dunigan, Jr., 77, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Carmen E. Dunigan, Lillian Bard (Getz), and step father William Bard.
After graduating high school, Carmen enlisted in the Marines and served in the Vietnam War. He then worked for AMP incorporated for over 20 years.
He is survived by sons, John E. Dunigan (husband of Jill) of Colorado Springs, CO, Timothy L. Dunigan (husband of Gwen) of Manheim, Kevin L. Dunigan (husband of Jennifer) of Wake Forest, NC; his 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Carmen is also survived by brothers, Clair Bard (husband of Jean) of Stevens, William Bard (husband of Donna) of Willow Street, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Wanda Waltz (Bard), wife of Keith.
In keeping with his wishes, no formal service will be held.
