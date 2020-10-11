Carmen E. da Silva, 86, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Staten Island, NY to the late Neftali and Alicia (Alvarez) Nieves and was the wife of Viriato "Ed" da Silva with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
Carmen was a member of Dove Westgate Church where she was involved in the small groups for many years.
Carmen was a caregiver for Parkside Nursing Home and volunteered for many positions including Ephrata Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed reading, puzzles and taking care for her large family.
In addition to her husband, Carmen is survived by ten daughters, Alicia, wife of Herman Schorkhuber, Nancy Scott, companion of Tony Allison, Tami, wife of Mike Kanode, Traci, wife of Chris McGlinchey, Toni, wife of David Kugaru, Terri, wife of George Hiller, Karen, Lisa, Kim, Tammy Jo; five sons, John, Tim, Michael, William, Jose; 32 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and a brother, Neftali Nieves.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roland Nieves.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 11:00 AM at Memory Garden Memorial Park, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, with Pastor Deryl Hurst officiating.
If desired, memorial contributions in Carmen's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
