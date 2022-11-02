Carmelo M. Rodriquez, 90, of Willow Street, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Alejandro and Margarita Rodriquez. He was the loving husband of Mary (Lapp) Rodriquez, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
An avid outdoorsman, Carmelo enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports- especially baseball. He was the self-proclaimed Mayor of Water Street. He was quick with a joke or a story.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Carmelo is survived by his children, Carmelita Bowser (husband, Pete), Carmecita Rodriquez, Annetta Slider (husband, Ben), Tina Anderson, Carmelo Rodriquez, Jr. (wife, Karen), Margarita Rodriquez, Alejandro Rodriquez (wife, Bobbie Jean), Porfitio Rodriquez (wife, Carol), Scott Dishman (wife, Lori), Anthony Rodriquez (wife, Heidi), and Lisa Feliciano (husband Steven); his siblings; Angelita, Ana, Elena, Maxima, Lydia, and Toto; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
A Funeral Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A Viewing will be held at the Funeral Home from 10:00 AM 12:00 PM and service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Committal will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
