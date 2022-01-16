Carmelo (Carl) Chetta, 87, of Ronks, PA, passed away Jan. 7, 2022.
Born in Manhattan NYC, he was married to Theresa Fruoco Chetta since 1959.
Carl was employed by Grumman Aerospace, Drakes and Entenmann's Bakeries, raising his family on Long Island, and retired to Ronks, PA.
He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, from 1955 to 1957, and then with the National Guard.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing, playing guitar, chess, and telling jokes. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland.
Carl was blessed with 4 children, 3 grandsons and over 100 foster children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time in the spring. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
