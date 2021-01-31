Carmelo Amaro, Sr., 88, of Lancaster, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on January 26, 2021. Born in Guayama, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Manuel Amaro and Basilia Perez.
Carmelo will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit. He was dedicated to his family and making others happy. Anyone that visited him will remember him for always cooking delicious meals and offering heaping plates to all of his guests. He was also a man of few words. He was forgiving and always thanked God for the blessings in his life. In his free time, he enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies and professional wrestling.
He will also be remembered for more than 19 years of dedicated service at Lancaster Malleable Castings Company before going to Armstrong World Industries, where he worked for 23 years until his retirement.
His love will live on in his children: Carmelo Amaro, Jr. and Kathy Amaro, both of Lancaster, grandchildren: Brian, Zaidja, Giani, Anthony and Jayla, great-grandchildren: Zaniya, Jayceon, Omarion, a sister: Virginia Amaro, and the love of his life, Gloria Amaro, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his sister Socorro Amaro-Rodriguez in 2017.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 at 11AM. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing from 10AM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »