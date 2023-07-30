Carmela J. "Millie" Sloane, age 99, of Lancaster passed away on July 26, 2023. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Lucciola) Pelosi.
After graduating from Dickinson High School in Jersey City, Millie went on to obtain her Bachelor of Arts degree from Montclair State Teachers College and taught for two years. On August 31, 1946, she married Leonard S. Sloane. Following his college graduation in 1949, the couple moved to Lancaster where Millie became a devoted homemaker and mother. The loving union lasted for 70 years until his death in 2016.
Millie was a faithful parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was a past president of the League of Women Voters of Lancaster. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge, completing crossword puzzles, sewing, and knitting.
Millie is survived by her daughters, Mary Jean Liller (Philip) of Lancaster and Ellen Sloane (Richard Wirth) of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren: Christopher Liller (Sabrina), Joseph Liller (Carolyn), Anna Geller (Joshua), Joel Knutson (Maheva), and Paul Knutson; 9 great-grandchildren, one sister: Lucille Delano (George) and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Millie was preceded in death by her brother, Felice Pelosi.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com