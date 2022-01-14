Carlton S. “Carl” Bahn

Carlton Shaffley Bahn, 57, of Lancaster, PA has passed away on December 24th, 2021 at UPMC - Lititz due to natural causes.
Carl Bahn born on May 15, 1964 in York, PA. He was raised in San Francisco by his parents, June Elizabeth Osterhoudt and Edward Charles Osterhoudt. He attended Oceana High School in Northern Pacifica, California and graduated class of ‘85.
Even though he was raised in San Francisco, Carl got to see the world and travel to beautiful places as his family moved around a lot.
Carl spent his life as an honest laborer who enjoyed good music and being by the water, but most of all he was a family man.
Carl eventually settled in Lancaster, PA where he met his beautiful wife, Patricia Hildebrand. Carl and Patti built a wonderful life with their 3 children: Jessica Stauffer, Elizabeth Moore, and Nicholas Charles Bahn. Carl is now survived by his wife, 3 children, and 4 grandchildren.
A living tribute »