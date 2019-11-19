Carlton L. "Bud" Rintz, 86, of Millersville, passed away peacefully on November 15 surrounded by his family after a valiant 15 year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Judi Jackson Rintz, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on September 13, 2019.
Born in New Providence, PA on October 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Arnol Lefever Rintz and Pearl Stively Rintz. In December 1941, Carl lost his father, then aged 32, to a fatal heart attack. It was shortly thereafter that a decision was made which would change the trajectory of his life. His mother enrolled him at Girard in Philadelphia, a school for fatherless boys, from which he graduated in 1951.
While there, he caught the attention of a coach during a mandatory gymnastics class who invited him to try out for the team. Excelling almost immediately, he was urged to continue with gymnastics in college, and chose Michigan State because of their excellent engineering program. During his four years at Michigan State, Carl won nine Big Ten individual gymnastics championships and two Big Ten all-around titles in 1954 and 1955. He captured the NCAA national championship on the pommel horse, his best event, in 1954 and three additional NCAA titles in three events in 1955. In 1992, Carl was inducted into the Inaugural Michigan State Sports Hall of Fame, joining an exclusive group of 29 other members considered to be the finest athletes in their respective sports. Carl was always grateful to Michigan State, which offered him a full scholarship and the chance to earn a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Carl often commented that gymnastics gave him the ability to earn a college degree, an opportunity he would never have otherwise had.
After graduating from MSU in 1955 Carl joined the Army through ROTC, earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and working as an ordinance officer at Aberdeen Proving Ground with a total active service of six years. After his military service Carl joined RCA in Lancaster as an engineer, spending his entire career with the company and earning several patents in both power tubes and security. The 1986 acquisition of RCA by General Electric and GE's decision to sell the Lancaster plant presented a unique opportunity. In July 1987, Carl, along with five partners, purchased RCA's New Products Division and formed BURLE Industries. BURLE Industries became a widely recognized leader in the Industrial Tubes and Security Products marketplace with nine facilities world-wide and over 2,000 employees. After the sale of the operating units, Carl and a business partner formed BURLE Business Park.
Carl always had a heart for children, especially ones who were struggling. He desired to live his life using the words of Stephen Girard, "My deeds must be my life, when I am dead, my actions must speak for me".
He founded the Rintz Family Foundation to fund scholarships for local students and derived much joy in giving college scholarships and other needed assistance within the Lancaster community.
He was an avid supporter of local arts and enjoyed his long-term associations with the Fulton Opera House and Lancaster Symphony. However, ultimately it was Carl's family who provided him with the best and proudest moments of his life. His appearance at every sporting event, school concert, or event large or small in his family's life was simply a given -- he never missed an opportunity to show his support. He especially enjoyed attending Navy football games and U.S. Naval Academy events while his grandsons were midshipmen. Family vacations were treasured, with annual trips to the Cayman Islands providing precious memories.
Carl's cancer diagnosis did not slow him down, and in fact spurred him on to fight harder so he could experience major family milestones -- graduations, weddings, and finally, the birth of a great-granddaughter four months ago. His grit and will to fight astonished everyone who knew him.
Carl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judi Jackson Rintz. He is also survived by a son, Carl "Herk" Rintz and his wife, Cathy. Two grandsons, Eric, married to Christine (Taylor), and Marc made his life complete in a beautiful and heart-warming way and great-granddaughter Marissa brought a smile to his face when nothing else could. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Frank S. "Spike" Jackson. Carl is predeceased by three siblings -- Violet Grissinger, Bertelle Rintz and Gerald Rintz.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice and Community Care and Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community for their gracious and loving care to Carl in his final months of life. It was an honor to share his journey with this compassionate and capable group of caregivers.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. In addition a public graveside ceremony will be held at the Quarryville Cemetery on Friday at 2:15 P.M., with military honors provided by the Lancaster Red Rose Honor Guard. Friends are invited to visit the family on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 at Manor Church from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. and also on Friday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Penn Manor Education Foundation. Our goal is to create a scholarship in Carl's honor. Checks may be mailed to Penn Manor Education Foundation, PO Box 1001, Millersville, PA 17551. You may also contribute online at www.pennmanoredfoundation.org/donate/. Please note "Carl Rintz Memorial" with your donation.
For online condolences please visit: