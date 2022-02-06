Carlos Rivera, 73, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Born in Patillas, PR, he was the son of the late Juan and Julia (Mercado) Rivera.
Carlos proudly served in the US Army during peacetime. He worked as a machinist 41 years for J.L. Clark Associates, Lancaster, until his retirement.
Of the Christian Faith, Carlos was a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan, especially of #7, Ben Roethlisberger. He also loved to watch NASCAR. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed working on cars. He was a fantastic cook and gardener. Carlos was a member of the Road Runner Club for long-distance running.
Carlos is survived by his children: Marisol, Marisabel and Carlos Rivera, Carmelo, Julia, and Lidia Benitez, and Angelita, Eloiza, and Marinez Rodriguez; siblings: Vitin, Aida, Joel, Piculin, and Samuel Rivera; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and companion of 5 years, Judith Santiago.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 6PM to 8PM, Friday, February 11, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the funeral home with a viewing from 10AM until time of service. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
