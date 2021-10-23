Carlos M. Rivera, 54, of Lancaster, died suddenly on Tues., Oct. 19, 2021 at home on Cabbage Hill in Lancaster City. Carlos was the son of the late Lydia (Morales) and Victor Rivera.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He worked at ACE Rental and later became a Tree Arborist. Carlos was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Carlos leaves behind three sisters, Carmen Rivera, Maria Rivera, Mariam Paolilli, two brothers Angel Rivera, and Jose Rivera, all of Lancaster and a good friend, Jose Hernandez, of Lancaster. Carlos was preceded in death by a brother Victor Rivera.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Juan Bautista Church, 425 S Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11 AM. A viewing from 10-11 AM at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »