Carlos Luis Rodriguez, Jr., of Hiram, GA, formerly of Lancaster, PA died on October 13, 2021. He was 62. "Los," as he was affectionately called by family, friends and loved ones was born in Coamo, Puerto Rico on August 13, 1959, the son of Carlos, Sr. and the late Felicita Negron.
Carlos enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, and good food.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Alisa Rodriguez (Wilson); his sons Tyjuan, husband of Karina; Devone, Brandon, husband of Latoia, and Shaki, husband of Lea; his beloved daughter, Michelle; his sisters, Wanda and Iris; two brothers, Julio and Joe; ten grandchildren; Shaylin, Dennis, Branisha, Tymoni, Brandon, Jr., Tah'rise, Amaz'jah, Aamiyah, Amari, and Malia, and two great-grandchildren; Shane and Jasai. In addition to his mother, Carlos was preceded in death by brothers, Nelson Rojas, Sr. and Felix Negron.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Carlos will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A living tribute »