Carlos Frederick Meyer Jr. (Lacy), 52, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on August 12th, 2021 at the Wellspan York Hospital.
He is survived by his mother, 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 9 nieces and nephews, 3 sisters and 1 brother. He was proceeded in death by his father.
Carlos was best known by his family and friends, as Lacy. Born in Manhattan, he loved the city and the fast-paced environment of Manhattan. He enjoyed movies, old and new, with a special liking for Marvel characters, and listening to rock classics, his favorite being Stairway to Heaven, by Led Zeppelin. Lacy was always dressed to the nines, with clean white sneakers, perfectly ironed button-down shirts and his signature Kangol hat over his combed hair. You could always count on him in front of the grill or stove, to whip up something delicious with enough to share. Carlos was a hard worker. This hard work ethic was passed on to his children leaving a lasting legacy.
Lacy was the spirit of his family. The first to welcome you in, give you a ride, make you a plate and space at the table, and tell you jokes and elaborate stories. He had a special way of making you feel like a lifelong friend the day you met him and never left you without a laugh. It seemed impossible to go out with him and not run into someone who not only knew him but embraced him fondly. He was the fun one. The one who took all the kids to the corner store to get candy, the one who splurged on the cool things and didn't take life too seriously.
Whether you knew him as Carlos, Lacy, Dad, Tio, or Pa, his presence is immensely missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday September 4, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. The family is requesting all in attendance to wear masks.
