Carlos "Carlito" Alberto Bristol, Jr.

Carlos A. Bristol, Jr., 24, of Lancaster City, died suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of Carlos A. Bristol and Maria Gonzalez, of Lancaster.
He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School's Phoenix Academy in 2014. He grew up playing baseball but favored basketball and football. He loved spending time with family, friends, playing video games, and was an avid fan of the San Diego Chargers.
He leaves behind a large and loving family. Surviving in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Heidi N. Bristol, Janelys Bristol, both of Lancaster, a brother, Marcos A. Bristol, of Lititz, maternal grandfather, Andres Ramirez, of Dominican Republic, paternal grandmother, Raquel Colon, of Lancaster, five uncles, Norman Bristol, of Lancaster, Angel A. Bristol, of Harrisburg, Edward Bristol, of Lebanon, Rolando Bristol, of Lancaster, Antonio Bristol, of Seattle, two aunts, Marisol Bristol, of Seattle, Luisa Reyes, wife of Jason, of Lancaster, two nieces, Jaidalise Jones, Aria Plantz, a nephew, Lorenzo Plantz, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by a maternal grandmother Cruz Maria Ramirez, paternal grandfather Eligio Bristol, and a paternal great-grandmother, Miguela Alvarado.
Funeral Services for Carlos will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:30pm at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Viewings will be on Thursday, from 6-8PM and again on Friday from 1:30-2:30pm. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send condolences and to watch the video tribute, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
