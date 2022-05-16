Carlo S. Palazzolo, 74, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of Chicago, IL and Denver, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Carlo was born in Sicily, Italy, son of the late Antonino and Benignia (Vitale) Palazzolo. He immigrated to the United States in 1965 and had been a resident of Lancaster County for over 30 years.
Food, music, and family were the passions of Carlo's life.
He was the former owner and operator of Pizza Villa in Parkesburg, PA.
Carlo was an excellent musician and loved listening to music and playing the drums. While living in Chicago, he played drums professionally in a six-piece band.
Most of all, Carlo enjoyed spending time with his family and especially loved being with his grandchildren.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Caterina (Bartolotta) Palazzolo, three daughters, Bina, wife of Giovannie Privitera, Rosemary, wife of John Mentzer, and Carla, wife of Josh Bonnett, four grandchildren, Ava, Dominic, Giuliana, and Jake, one brother, and two sisters.
In addition to his parents, Carlo was preceded in death by one sister.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, May 19, at 11 a.m.
Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of Carlo's love for children to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com