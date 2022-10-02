Carlene V. Summers, 87, of Manheim, PA, passed away at Pleasant View Retirement Community on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the widow of Melvin R. Summers who passed away in 1985. She was the daughter of the late Kermit H. and Verna Linard Murray.
Carlene worked for the former Hubley's Toy Manufacturer on the assembly line. She was a member of Chiques United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Dolores E. Engle, Landisville, PA, sister-in-law, Norma Murray, Manassas, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald V. Murray and Eugene C. Murray.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carlene's Graveside Service at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA on Thursday October 6, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. with The Pastor Michael Byrd officiating.
Please visit Carlene's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »