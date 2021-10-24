Carlene Landis passed into her loving Savior’s arms on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021. Her family and friends were blessed to have Carlene's love and support for 72 years. Although heartbroken, her family rejoices in knowing she is at peace in her heavenly home.
Carlene was the beloved daughter of Leonard and Esther (Mai) Stettinger who preceded her in death, along with a precious infant daughter, Lori Landis. Carlene is survived by her husband, Larry Landis of 54 years, her sons, Chris (Missy) of Olathe, KS, Chad (Carolynn) of Severna Park, MD, and her 4 cherished grandchildren; Christine, Iain, Jeffrey, and Grace. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Linda Dodson (Arnel) of Olathe, KS and her brother, John Stettinger (Sherry) of Great Bend, KS as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Carlene's passions centered on family, faith, and treasured moments including time at the beach or traveling with her husband and friends. She enjoyed volunteering at church on the praise & worship team and the children's ministry. In her professional life, Carlene worked for over 20 years in the healthcare field serving others in the medical laboratory at Halstead Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital.
Carlene’s deep abiding faith sustained her during two battles with breast cancer (2000 & 2018). Both times, she was healed, God is good!!! Continuing the fight against cancer, the family plans on walking in their 22nd year of Relay For Life and driving cancer patients to their treatments (Road to Recovery).
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carlene's life at a memorial service on November 6th, 2 PM at Long Memorial United Methodist Church. Her remains will be interred at the family plot in Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carlene’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106 www.cancer.org or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N., Michigan Drive, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com