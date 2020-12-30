Life began for Carlen Jean McKinney in Manning, South Carolina on November 26, 1955. She was born the daughter of George Ransom, and Ruth Mae Weathers McKinney. On December 22, 2020 while at home, God dispatched His Angel to her residence and called Carlen home from labor to reward at the age of sixty-five years.
Realizing that without God she could do nothing, Carlen joined Rays Temple Church of God in Christ, and later united with the Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She loved the Lord and was faithful in prayer and fasting. She was diligent in Missionary work to family, friends and nursing home residents. She loved to sing gospel songs, and her favorite song was- "God has Smiled on Me".
She enjoyed many things in life including, drawing, nail art, jewelry, collecting angels, vacationing, nurturing her plants, talking on the phone, and spending time with her family and friends.
The love for her family allowed her to attend many family gatherings where she would prepare her famous deviled eggs and bake Christmas cookies. She and her daughter, Dr. Latinia Shell had a very close relationship, talking on the phone numerous times daily, and spending quality time together attending appointments, dining, shopping, and vacationing. Her grandson, David Shell, Jr., was the apple of her eye.
In addition to her parents, Carlen 's great legacy will forever be cherished by her daughter: Dr. Latinia Marie Shell and her husband David of Lancaster, PA, her grandson: David Shell, Jr., and Jaron Reid (whom she helped raise), her two brothers: George McKinney, Jr. and his wife Jocelyn and Lennell McKinney, her three sisters: Georgia Lindsey, Rutnet Thomas and her husband Jeff and Bonnie Morant all of Lancaster, her godson: James Nowlin and special devoted friend, Edith Early and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 with a viewing from 10 AM-12 PM. Interment will be at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA
