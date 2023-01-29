Carlas Ray Wilburn, 89, of Willow Street and formerly of Ellicott City, MD, died following a short illness at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Stirrat, WV, to the late William Frank and Rose Margaret (Kaiser) Wilburn.
Carl was the husband of the late Shirley (Fink) Feldwick Wilburn.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and he was a retired member of the Maryland Bar.
Carl is survived by his brother Doug Wilburn, daughter Carla W. Drummond, son William Wilburn, 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
