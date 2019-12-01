Carl "Woody" Herman Wood, 92, of Ephrata, PA passed away with his family at his side on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1927, in Jonestown, PA to the late Lillian (Tobias) and Carl Wood.
Carl enlisted in the United States Army in 1955, earning a Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged in 1957. Carl was united in marriage to Yvonne Smitherman on July 20, 1956, in Elkton, Maryland. He was employed as a mechanic working on trucks for Clark Company. Carl took joy in playing his harmonica and wood working, he carved trains, cars, and toys. He was a lifelong Penn State and Philadelphia Flyers fan. Carl enjoyed taking trips to Nevada for Elk hunting. He was a happy person with a boisterous laugh.
Carl is survived by granddaughter Lauren (Chris) Englebert of Menasha, WI; grandson Curt Lindelow of Greenville, SC; son-in-law David Lindelow of Charleston, SC; 2 great-grandchildren Conor and Grace Englebert.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca Jean Lindelow, wife Yvonne D. Wood and his siblings.
In accordance with Carl's wishes, he will be brought home to Lebanon County, PA to Rest In Peace with his wife, Yvonne "Dolly" Wood. A memorial will be hosted once he is home. Burial will take place in Indiantown Gap Nat. Cemetery, PA.
Memorial contributions may be considered to Park View Health Center, Oshkosh, WI. Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
Appleton, WI
920-739-1231