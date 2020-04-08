Carl W. Tobias, 85, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Lebanon to the late J. Harry and Katherine (Warren) Tobias and was married to his high school sweetheart Shirley M. (Moore) Tobias for 65 years.
He was a member of Mellinger's Lutheran Church, Schoeneck, and an associate member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata.
Carl was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Westminster Choir College, Princeton, NJ. He was a Hydraulic/Pneumatic Engineer and a businessman. His passion was music ministry, serving at various churches for over 65 years. He served Hebron United Methodist Church, Lebanon, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata, St. John's Lutheran Church, York, and most recently, Mellinger's Lutheran Church, Schoeneck. His last service was Ash Wednesday. Carl was a member of the American Guild of Organist's, Lancaster Chapter, and in earlier years, conducted the Ephrata Concert Band at "Concerts in the Park."
*HE WHO SINGS PRAYS TWICE.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by his daughter, Carlene K., wife of Ronald Kerschner of Stevens; grandson, David C., husband of Angela Kerschner of Manheim; a sister, Karen L., wife of Glenn Peiffer of Palmyra; a niece, Kristen Cote and a nephew, Brent Peiffer.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Public services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all who cared for Carl, especially the staff at Hospice and Community Care for their kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
