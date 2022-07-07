Carl W. Cook, 90, of Lancaster, passed away at St. Anne's Retirement Community on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Rosemary Elizabeth (Overbaugh) Cook. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Carl was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Christopher) Cook. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Joseph Cook, Geraldine Sheaffer, Mary Jane Judith, and Anthony Cook.
Carl graduated from Hanover High School. He enlisted in the Army National Guard and served in Germany during the Korean War. He worked for Lukens Steel in Coatesville for 20 years before becoming a Building Inspector. He had a gift for storytelling and was known for entertaining everyone with them. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Carl is survived by his children, Carla Saylor (husband, Keith) of Lancaster, Stephen Cook (wife, Diane) of Mount Joy, Edward Cook (partner, Melissa Melle) of Crownsville, MD, Brenda Schafer of Carlsbad, CA, Colleen Cook of Durham, NC, and Michael Cook of Williamsburg, VA; his sisters Angela Jones of Wilkes-Barre, PA and Jeanne Ciroalo (husband, Sam) of Davenport, FL; as well as 16 grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 501 E Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church at the address above or www.stanthonylancaster.com. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com