Carl U. "Pappy" Erwin, 92, of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Clay Township, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Mamie Ulrich Erwin. Carl was the loving husband of Mary M. Heagy Erwin, and they would have observed 71 years of marriage this coming August. He was an active member and prayer partner at LCBC, Manheim Campus. Carl worked as a foreman for the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. A veteran, he proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He has a passion for hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling to the mountains.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are two daughters; Marianne Wenger wife of Mark, of Cleona, Patricia Ginder Belfiglio wife of Jerry, of Mount Joy; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Preceding him in death was a daughter, Frances Erwin, a son-in-law, Mark Ginder, three brothers, Donald, Robert, LeRoy Erwin, and four sisters, Grace Levering, Elizabeth Hall Heisey, Violet Enck, and Shirley Hilton.
Interment will be private in Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery. Those desiring can send contributions in Carl's memory to Pleasant View Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
