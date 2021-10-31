Carl (Tippy) A. Manley, 93, a lifelong Columbia resident, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the home of his daughter Michele and surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Martha Shaeffer Manley who preceded him in death in 2003.
Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired in 1983 after 30 years plus from the former Harris Hub / Cared Division, Columbia, where he worked as a gang press operator. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and was a Life member of the Red Rose Memorial Post 2435, Veterans of Foreign Wars, both in Columbia. In addition, he was an avid follower of the Philadelphia Phillies and will be remembered by his neighbors as the “Mayor of Manor Street.”
He is survived by his daughters, Michele Manley; Carla, wife of the late Michael Clark; Lynn, wife of Ed Wagner; four grandchildren, Christopher (Rachel) Wagner; Shane (Jess) Wagner; Michael (Ashley) Clark; Erin Clark; nine great grandchildren, Noel Wagner; Serena (Ethan) Wagner-Martin; Shai Rene’ Wagner; Hayden Clark; Cohen Clark; Lilia Clark; Keely Champey; Kyla Champey and one great great granddaughter, Mia Marie Martin. The last of his immediate family he was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Florence Preston Manley and siblings, Chester, John, Robert, Paul, Charles, Kenneth, Joseph, Donald, Thomas, Janet King and Margaret Sears.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may view one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow with military honors in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org) in Carl’s memory would be deeply appreciated.