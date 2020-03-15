Carl T. Wilson, 72, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Russell H. and Jennie V. Barlow Wilson.
Carl had worked at the Schenke Tool Company in Paradise for many years. Prior to this, he had worked at several auto body shops in the Lancaster area.
A decorated U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam War, Carl had served as a SP4 in the 82nd Airborne as a light weapons infantryman and M60 machine gunner. He was awarded the Silver Star Medal for extraordinary valor in combat and the Army Commendation Medal.
Carl always had a nice garden and enjoyed being outdoors. He was a talented carpenter, enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time with family and friends.
Carl is survived by his sisters: Sue married to Reynold Schenke of Paradise and Patricia married to Donald Hess of Quarryville, his 4 nieces and nephews, and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service with military honors at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Carl's memory to PA Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send a condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
