Carl S. Hackman, Sr., 94, of Masonic Village, formerly of Willow Street, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family on Friday, September 30, 2022. Carl was the husband of his loving wife, Evelyn Bernice Vinson Hackman, with whom he celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on September 25, 2022. Carl was born in Willow Street son of the late Harry L. Hackman and Anna Shenk Hackman of Willow Street.
He graduated from West Lampeter High School in 1946, then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served two years as a SeaBee during World War II and received the Victory Medal. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Carl worked in the construction field for over 45 years, retiring as a superintendent from Warfel Construction Company. He was active in his community and within his church, serving on a variety of boards and committees and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Lancaster for 62 years before transferring his membership to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Mountville. Carl was a 33rd degree mason with memberships to various masonic organizations.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two daughters: Carol Ann (William) Disanto, New Holland, Debra L. (G. David) Sload, Conestoga and a son, Carl S. (Pamela S.), Hackman, Jr., Mount Joy. Five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Peggy L. Stohler and his sisters: Barbara Jane Weimer and June Louise Galbach.
The Funeral Service will be held at Boehm's United Methodist Church, 13 West Boehm's Road, Willow Street on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. Viewing from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. when a masonic service will be held. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery with Full Military Honors. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Evergreen Neighborhood
End-Life-Care Center at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com