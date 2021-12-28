Carl Royce Kreider, 88 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank and Ada Kreider, and the beloved husband to Jeannette Marie Kreider who preceded him in passing in March, 2021.
Carl was very social and could make conversation with anyone. He was a member of Friendship Riders MC, always having a passion for his motorcycle. He enjoyed kayaking, camping, and anything outdoors. He was a member of Calvary Church.
Carl is survived by his 2 sons, Randall “Randy” L. Kreider (Valerie) and S. Bradley Kreider, and 1 grandchild Amber Mooney. He was preceded in death by his siblings Vernon, Frank, James, and Robert Kreider, Anna Mary Anne, Marian Arlene “Sis” McClarigan, and Betty Virginia Deater.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 30 at 11 AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Carl’s name to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Dr., 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: